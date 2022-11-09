WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education on Monday approved the purchase of more than 300 security cameras to be installed throughout the district.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district received a Homeland Security school security grant to get cameras for schools throughout the district. The grant they received required the district to match the amount of money they received, so through joint funding, the purchase and installation of the new cameras and storage equipment will cost about $200,000.
The purchase order request the board approved listed 354 cameras along with other monitoring and storage equipment. IT Coordinator Joe Bias told the board the cameras would be installed at entrances and exits, communal areas and hallways.
For monitoring, Bias said the cameras would be accessible by whoever needed, but will likely stick to the current protocol which limits access to principals, law enforcement and Safety Security Manager Mike Hart.
“Principals will have access to their buildings, Mike Hart will have access to the district, Mr. Alexander will have access to the district,” Bias said. “Beyond that, pretty much anything that we need. The resource officers will have access to their schools. 9-1-1 will have access to every camera everywhere.”
Bias said the cameras will have better visuals than current cameras, and will be able to store 10 terabytes of information, which he said would be equivalent to approximately 200 days of recording.
Alexander said the grant was originally awarded in early 2020 and the district purchased some for testing soon after. Because of supply and shipping delays, it took more than a year to get the cameras.
There is currently no estimated arrival or installation time frame for the new cameras.
