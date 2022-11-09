Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education on Monday approved the purchase of more than 300 security cameras to be installed throughout the district.

Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district received a Homeland Security school security grant to get cameras for schools throughout the district. The grant they received required the district to match the amount of money they received, so through joint funding, the purchase and installation of the new cameras and storage equipment will cost about $200,000.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Tags

Recommended for you