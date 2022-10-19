WAYNE — Wayne County Schools officials want to keep voters informed of the different items on the 2022 general election ballot and are in the process of sending home information on the county’s excess levy.
The Continuing Excess Levy provides funds to Wayne County Schools, Wayne County Libraries and the West Virginia University Extension Services. Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the funding from the excess levy significantly impacts students and staff resources.
“This provides textbooks and reading materials, classroom supplies for our art programs and general classroom supply needs,” he said. “It also helps pay for student health services, employee pay supplements, and the big thing, dental and optical insurance, and disability insurance for our employees.”
Funds from the excess levy can also be put towards employee contracts and maintenance repairs for paving, painting, roof and HVAC projects.
Alexander said since voters are likely seeing ads or hearing from different representatives opinions on other items on this year’s ballot, such as the four amendments being proposed, he and the Board of Education members want to make sure voters do not get confused on what they are voting for since they have been supportive of the levy in the past.
“The voters in Wayne County have supported it, and they support their schools so I have no doubt they’ll want to continue to support their schools,” he said. “The concern that I have this year, with this being on the ballot in November and with the constitutional amendments being on the ballot, you just don’t want people to get confused.”
The excess levy has been around since 1950 and does not raise taxes for Wayne County residents. It is renewed every five years.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-
Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.