WAYNE — Wayne County Schools officials want to keep voters informed of the different items on the 2022 general election ballot and are in the process of sending home information on the county’s excess levy.

The Continuing Excess Levy provides funds to Wayne County Schools, Wayne County Libraries and the West Virginia University Extension Services. Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the funding from the excess levy significantly impacts students and staff resources.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-

Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

