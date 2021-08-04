WAYNE — New interventionists and technology will be the majority of what Wayne County Schools’ COVID-19 relief funding will be spent on in the next couple years, but the superintendent said improvements to the schools will be happening all over.
The Wayne County Board of Education discussed Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money during Tuesday’s meeting and outlined where the money would be allocated.
The plan was presented to the West Virginia state Department of Education and will be available for public comment for 10 days after being published on the Wayne County Schools website.
The money will total $25 million over the next three years, Superintendent Todd Alexander said, with $7 million already available and another $18.5 million becoming available in the next year.
Alexander, along with various other representatives tasked with assessing needs in the schools, exaplained to board members how the money will be spent — with $1.8 million being spent on 15 interventionists over the next two years to help identify students who need extra assistance, over $600,000 to update technology for staff and students and about $740,000 will be used for the continuation of the Summer Exploration Camps for the next couple years.
An amount of $480,000 will also be set aside for the Renaissance Intervention Program over the next two years, a program which can identify and assist with student needs inside and out of the classroom.
While $3.3 million has already been spent on new laptops for students, another $3.3 million is being set aside with the intention of purchasing more laptops in the years down the road due to damage or outdated hardware.
Another $740,000 will be allocated over the next two years for the salaries of a curriculum and interventionist coordinator and four math and English specialists in elementary and secondary schools.
The ESSERF money will also be spent on repairs in some of the schools, such as the HVAC repairs in Spring Valley High School and window replacements in Prichard Elementary School.
In other business:
- The board is looking to purchase new buses, and is expecting to purchase five or six in the near future. Different buying options related to location of purchase and price differences between gas and diesel buses will be presented to board members during the next meeting.
- IT Coordinator Joe Bias told the board about installation of promethean boards into seven different classrooms to ensure better quality teaching when transitioning between in person and online schooling. Promethean boards are a form of smart board that makes it easier for a teacher to write notes and transform them into PDF files for students to use when they need, Bias said. Bias said there will be training times at all schools to ensure all teachers know how the boards work.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Board of Education building.