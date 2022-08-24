Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Beth May Perry spent Monday preparing her kindergarten classroom at Crum K-8 before students start the 2022-23 school year.

 Courtesy of Beth May Perry

WAYNE — Wayne County teachers returned to their classrooms Monday, preparing to welcome students back with smiling faces later this week.

Wayne County Schools teachers will complete trainings, decorate their rooms and finalize lesson plans this week before the 2022-23 school year begins Thursday.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

