HUNTINGTON — Ohio University student Laykin Hayes and future Marshall University student Evan Rakes were named the 2022 recipients of the Dr. Cheryl L. Cook and Jonathan Ferguson Scholarship on Tuesday.

The $1,000 annual scholarship offers educational support to past or present patients of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

