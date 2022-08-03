Dr. Joshua Hess, pediatric oncologist and hematologist, left; Dr. Paul Finch, pediatric oncologist and hematologist; Laykin Hayes, 2022 scholarship recipient; Dr. Cheryl Cook, pediatrician and scholarship donor; Evan Rakes, 2022 scholarship recipient; and Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network, are shown on Tuesday.
Dr. Joshua Hess, pediatric oncologist and hematologist, left; Dr. Paul Finch, pediatric oncologist and hematologist; Dr. Cheryl Cook, pediatrician and donor; and Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network, dedicate a new “teen room” on Tuesday.
Submitted photo
HUNTINGTON — Ohio University student Laykin Hayes and future Marshall University student Evan Rakes were named the 2022 recipients of the Dr. Cheryl L. Cook and Jonathan Ferguson Scholarship on Tuesday.
The $1,000 annual scholarship offers educational support to past or present patients of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
Both Laykin and Evan were treated for cancer through the hospital’s Pediatric Oncology Program and demonstrated their ability to succeed academically despite a challenging medical diagnosis.
Cook established the scholarship in honor of her husband, Jon Ferguson, who died after an eight-month battle with acute lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma in 2001.
Also Tuesday, Cabell Huntington Hospital held a dedication ceremony for the new Jonathan A. Ferguson Teen Room, which is located in the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Pediatric Oncology Center. The room also was funded by Cook in honor of her late husband.
With the addition of the room, teens with cancer will have access to their own private space to rest and recover after undergoing treatment.