GENOA — A piece of property formerly consisting of family homes and an old store in Radnor will be the newest location for a Dollar General in Wayne County in the coming months.
As of midnight, March 7, the 1.5 acre piece of property formerly belonging to the Dillon family, located at the mouth of Radnor Hollow Road on U.S. 152, was deeded to the chain corporation with demolition for the new storefront beginning almost immediately.
Neil Dillon, grandson of the late Pike and Trula Dillon who previously operated a general store on and owned the property, said he hated to see his family’s land be transformed, but would always have the memories shared at the location.
“They may own it now, but it will always be home to my family. Most locals will remember it as ‘Pike and Trula’s’ store and how wonderful of people they were,” he said. “This has been an emotional roller coaster, but it opens up a new chapter for my family and helps our small community in the process.”
Though concrete plans are not yet available, work at the property has begun.
When the storefront opens, the Dollar General will add access to grocery and convenience items for many in the rural area, since the closest stores currently are Country Boys about 8 miles north and Copley’s about 10 miles south — at least a 15-minute drive both ways on U.S. 152.
Another current option is Vernick’s, located in East Lynn, but that is over a 30-minute drive and at least 15 miles from Radnor Hollow Road.
Recently, the Dollar General chain has expanded offerings to include items such as a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
The addition comes just months after a Dollar General was erected in the Town of Wayne in November 2021.
Nikki Dotson Merritt is the Managing Editor of the Wayne County News.