Another large bout of brush fires blazed across Wayne County last week with multiple areas experiencing fire damage.
On Garretts Creek in Wayne, a tree fell on a power line sparking a large fire that burnt vegetation for over a mile in the area.
Smoke could be seen from the northern end of Wayne County near the road for the source of the fire all the way to Lavalette in the Dixon area, while the flames originated near the forks of Right Fork Garretts and Garretts Creek.
Emergency personnel closed the entrance of the roadway on the U.S. 152 end for several hours while multiple fire units attempted to extinguish the fire.
Though roads did open later Wednesday evening, burning lasted well into the night and early the day.
In Ceredo on the same evening, both Ceredo and Kenova Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a possible outbuilding fire on Goodwill Rd.
Crews arrived on scene to find the outbuilding completely engulfed in flames and a brush fire spreading to neighboring homes and subdivisions.
As crews were battling the outbuilding fire and resulting brush fire Wayne 911 advised they were receiving calls from the Briar Cliff neighbor of Ceredo.
Crews responded to Briar Cliff to find heavy fire conditions endangering multiple homes. Immediate mutual aid responses were requested from neighboring agencies due to the size of the fire and weather conditions.
Crews were able to keep the flames from damaging any homes and only some minor property damage occurred at two homes. Crews battled the flames well into the evening hours and the fire was brought under control later that night.
During the fire, septic tank canisters were damaged according to Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups and will be replaced soon.
Wayne County 911 was able to confirm multiple fires, though information was not available for all due to the hectic response conditions.