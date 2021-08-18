KENOVA — Dreamland Pool closed for the season Sunday, Aug. 15.
“This will be the final weekend for what has turned out to be a successful year for the pool and recreation for thousands of those across the Tri-State area,” said Bob Sullivan, chief of police, in a news release announcing the plans.
The closing of the pool for the summer is connected to the start of school for many of the high school and college-aged employees of the facility, he said.
Dreamland will also be hosting Doggy Day from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 22 where locals can bring their dogs to swim.
A donation for $5 is requested at the door and all proceeds will go to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.