Families swim at Dreamland Pool during the final week of the season on Aug. 12, 2021, in Kenova. The city hopes to have the pool open for the 2022 season by Memorial Day weekend, but only if it is able to hire enough workers.
KENOVA — The city of Kenova is looking for employees for the reopening of Dreamland Pool at 323 23rd St. Available positions include concession stand workers, maintenance and certified lifeguards.
Mayor Tim Bias said Kenova is desperate with the deadline for applicants rapidly approaching on Thursday. The city hopes to have the pool open by Memorial Day weekend, but if there is not a large response in applications, Bias said the pool may have to stay closed.
The pool currently has nine lifeguard applicants, and they need at least seven more to reopen.
Bias said the city also hopes to increase its public presence this summer by opening the pool and picnic shelters for evening reservations if positions are filled.
The starting wage for all positions is $9.25 per hour. Lifeguard candidates must have or be in the process of obtaining American Red Cross CPR and lifeguard certifications.
Potential candidates can become certified or be re-certified at several training locations, including the Marshall University Recreation Center, where lifeguard training will be offered Monday, May 23, through Thursday, May 26 from 5 to 10 p.m. for a fee.
The Huntington YMCA is offering lifeguard certification courses this weekend, May 20-22 and next weekend, May 27-29 for a fee. First aid and CPR certifications are through the American Heart Association.
University of Charleston is also offering courses through the “Legendary Lifeguards” program. For more information, call 304-449-4347 or email legendarylifeguards@gmail.com.
All lifeguards must be certified by the job start time.
City Planner Gordon D. Jones said the municipal offices are working on a plan to help bring in more applicants by possibly giving lifeguards transportation to and from the pool or reinstating scholarship funds that help pay for certification courses. For more information about possible assistance and training call Jones at 304-521-4487.
Applications are available at the City Hall at 1008 Oak St. in Kenova, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Completed applications should be turned into the mayor’s office by 4 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at the municipal offices.
Bias said notices have also been sent to local high schools and the Marshall University swim team with employment details.