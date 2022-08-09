Dreamland Pool season winds down; dog swim planned Wayne County News Aug 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Dreamland Pool in Kenova, pictured during the final week of the season in 2021, is one place people can go to beat the heat this summer. Sholten Singer | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENOVA — Dreamland Pool in Kenova will welcome swimmers for its final day of the 2022 season on Wednesday, Aug. 10.Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.The pool will reopen Sunday, Aug. 14 — but only for four-legged swimmers. The Dreamland Pool 2022 Dog Swim, sponsored by Tri State K9 Services, will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.Cost is $5 per entry, with all proceeds being donated to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.The event will feature prizes and food. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGabby's 152 Tortilla Street opens in LavaletteJuvenile in custody following domestic shootingWayne County Fair begins Thursday at Camden ParkHobert M. Sr. HundleyNorman Mansfield LucasPhyllis Louise BlankenshipWVU's path to the ACCHigh school football practice begins in Wayne CountyRobert Chapman ChiarenzelliHD Media Editorial: Instead of redemption, Derrick Evans sees martyrdom Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Timothy Gary James Joel Preston Thacker Phyllis Louise Blankenship Robert Chapman Chiarenzelli Lula Faye Glass Hobert M. Sr. Hundley Norman Mansfield Lucas Elmo Cantrell Glenda Runyon Phyllis Louise Blankenship