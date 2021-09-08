CEREDO — The Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently announces its Tolsia High School Good Citizen winner for 2021, Zachary Tyler Duty.
Duty is the son of Robin and Bryan Duty of Dunlow, West Virginia.
Having received his high school diploma early this year, he became active in the Marine Corps in March. Because he hopes to make a career out of the military, he plans to attend college and become a marine biologist after he retires from active duty.
Marilyn Oppenheimer, regent of the Westmoreland Chapter, presented the award to him during Tolsia’s awards program on May 26. Lindsey Miller, Duty’s sister, accepted the award on his behalf.
Linda Parsons, chapter chairwoman of the DAR Good Citizen Committee, contacted representatives at all three Wayne County high schools and asked them to pick a graduating senior, male or female, who possessed the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
The awards were presented at each school’s Senior Awards Assembly.
Because Zachary Tyler Duty demonstrated the qualities of a good citizen by exhibiting his eagerness and enthusiasm to support our country and become a member of our armed forces, Tolsia High School chose him as their 2021 DAR Good Citizen.
Duty is presently receiving Recon Training in California.