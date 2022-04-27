WAYNE — All of West Virginia’s 55 counties offer early voting for this year’s primary election, which is set tot take place May 10, and the chance to hit the polls early begins today.
Early voting starts Wednesday, April 27, and continues through May 7 — including the last two Saturdays before the primary, Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office said.
Voters may cast an early ballot at the Wayne County Courthouse during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays, voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New equipment is being utilized in the county this year, with voters jumping ahead to modern times with the Express Voter machine coupled with the DS200 Vote Tabulator.
”This new equipment allows for quick and efficient voting,” Count Clerk Rennick Booth said. “When voters come to the polls they are able to see how secure their voting experience really is.”
West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office field representative Lee Dean said the new equipment is state of the line for ensuring voter security in a time when it is most important to voters.
”The thing about using this machinery is it shows voters exactly how efficiently and securely they are voting with modern technology coupled with a back-up paper trail,” he said during a voter. “The people working the election in Wayne County are some of the best in the state and I want to congratulate you for that.”
When arriving at the polls, each voter will be accompanied to the Express Voter with a poll worker who will walk each person through the process.
To begin, voters will insert a blank sheet of paper into the machine which will be used to print the ballot on as the voter makes his or her choices.
On a touch screen interface, voters will select candidates of their choosing, and then finish. Their voting tabulation will be printed on the spot and can be seen in print.
That printed ballot is then physically taken to the DS200 tabulator by the voter where it is summited much like depositing a check in an ATM.
The ballot is then loaded digitally on a flash drive as well as the printed version is dropped into a lock box below the tabulator.
Poll workers from each precinct will return the drive as well as the paper ballots to the courthouse after the polls close on election night.
The process makes the voting experience streamlined and quick, Booth said.
He encouraged Wayne County voters to take advantage of early voting during the April 27-May 7 time period.
“Not only does it allow you to get it over and done with, it’s a one stop shop at the courthouse and voters don’t have to worry about finding their precinct, etc.” he said.
West Virginia’s primary is semi-open, meaning voters who aren’t affiliated with a recognized political party may participate in the primary of the party of their choice.
Unaffiliated voters must ask poll workers for the specific party’s ballot they desire, Warner’s office said. It is illegal for poll workers to suggest a ballot to voters. There will, however, be signage at each precinct explaining this.
More information about both in-person and absentee voting and a list of early voting sites are available online at GoVoteWV.com. Voters can also check registration at the site.