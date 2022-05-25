EAST LYNN – A landslide located at East Lynn Lake Campground which occurred earlier this month has further closed all camping areas through June 23, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.
The problem area is located across the East Fork Campground Road between loop 3 and 4 and occurred on May 10.
Though some clean-up efforts have taken place since the slide occurred, currently, the entire campground is without power and engineers say not suitable for use.
The East Fork campground will be closed until damage can be repaired and the hillside can be stabilized.
All East Fork Campground reservations through June 23 will be cancelled on the first day of the reservation, unless a reservation is modified beforehand to fall completely outside the closure date of June 23.
Those not modified by the first day of the reservation will be cancelled in their entirety, and full refunds will be provided per recreation.gov refund policies.
All reservations containing days prior to the closure date of June 23rd will be notified via email from the reservation system.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, especially during the upcoming holiday weekend, but the safety of our patrons and staff is of utmost importance," a statement on Facebook said. "We will continue to provide updates via the District and Project Facebook sites as well as in recreation.gov.