CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s champion old-time fiddle, bluegrass banjo, mandolin players competed for top honors Saturday, May 28, during the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering. On Sunday, May 29, old-time banjo, lap dulcimer, flatpick guitar musicians and liars vied for awards.
The winners were:
Youth Old-Time Fiddle (age 15 and under)
- 1st place — Kaylee Polk, Red House
- 2nd place — Liam Farley, Chapmanville
- 3rd place — Annabel Dacks, Morgantown
Old-Time Fiddle (age 59 and under)
- 1st — Tessa Dillon, St. Albans
- 2nd — Dan Kessinger, St. Marys
- 3rd — Dan Carney, Nitro
- 4th — Brian Conaway, Fairmont
- 5th — D.J. Kessinger, Charles Town
Senior Old-Time Fiddle (age 60 and over)
- 1st — Jenny Allinder, Point Pleasant
- 2nd — Gerry Milnes, Elkins
- 3rd — Paul Epstein, Charleston
- 4th — Susan Staton, Barboursville
- 5th — John Longwell, Gandeeville
Mandolin (all ages)
- 1st — Sawyer Chapman, Charleston
- 2nd — Tristan Dennis, Morgantown
- 3rd — Isaac Butcher, Ripley
- 4th — Robin Kessinger, St. Albans
- 5th — D.J. Kessinger, Charles Town
Bluegrass Banjo (all ages)
- 1st — Jake Stover, Red House
- 2nd — Emmett Carper, West Union
- 3rd — Dan Wilson, East Lynn
- 4th — Jeff Richmond, Belle
- 5th — Bradley Thompson, Nitro
Lap Dulcimer (all ages)
- 1st — Hunter Walker, Beckley
- 2nd — Tish Westerman, Beckley
- 3rd — Martha Turley, Ona
- 4th — Helena Lee, Cross Lanes
- 5th Place — Janie Miles, Pliny
Old-Time Banjo (59 and under)
- 1st — Hunter Walker, Beckley
- 2nd — Chance McCoy, Greenville
- 3rd — Jarrod Saul, Sumerco
- 4th — Pete Kosky, Charleston
- 5th — Jake Stover, Red House
Senior Old-Time Banjo (age 60 and over)
- 1st — Bob Smakula, Montrose
- 2nd — Gerry Milnes, Elkins
- 3rd — John Morris, Ivydale
- 4th — Jim Mullins, St. Albans
- 5th — Dennis Bills, Huntington
Youth Flatpick Guitar (age 15 and under)
- 1st — Lucas Nichols, Charleston
- 2nd — Isaac Butcher, Ripley
- 3rd — Nathan Schramm, New Martinsville
Flatpick Guitar (all ages)
- 1st — Dan Kessinger, St. Marys
- 2nd — Jakob Thomas, Clendenin
- 3rd — Jarrod Saul, Sumerco
- 4th — Matt Lindsey, Culloden
- 5th — Hazel Riley, Hillsboro
Liars (all ages)
- Biggest Liar (1st place and Goldenseal magazine’s Golden Shovel award) — Kally Hall, Hurricane
- Bigger Liar (2nd place) — David Long, Keyser
- Big Liar (3rd place) — Jeff Johnson, Scott Depot
- Youth (age 15 and under, and Goldenseal magazine’s Golden Shovel award) — Zane Wilkinson, Ovapa
The annual Vandalia Gathering is a free celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and foods of West Virginia. The Culture Center and State Capitol Complex grounds host this expanding family-style gathering each year on Memorial Day weekend. The statewide folk festival, named for the proposed 14th colony, pays tribute to the state’s ethnic heritage through a variety of exhibitions and programs.