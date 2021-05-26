Nicole Pratt dedicates a lot of her time to making sure students know how to lift each other up and stay positive.
The second grade East Lynn Elementary teacher said positivity is a major influence on her classroom, and even with COVID-19 restrictions, the class still encourages each other to do better.
“One of the most important things in my classroom is that everyone is having a positive experience,” she said. “We are always trying to build each other up, and I try to make sure that I can make every students’ day at least slightly better.”
Pratt has been teaching at East Lynn for nine years, and she said she will stay as long as they will have her. In her time there, Pratt said she has enjoyed watching students learn and have that “flipped switch” moment when they understand a new concept. In fact, she said it’s possibly her favorite part of the job.
Pratt was recognized as the East Lynn Elementary Teacher of the Year Award, and she said she though she was surprised to receive it during such a different time, she was grateful.
In the classroom, Pratt said she typically uses a lot of hands-on activities, so teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic has been an adjustment, but both she and the students have adapted.
Students used to share instruments and blocks when doing hands-on activities, but now each student has their own set and they are sanitizes before and after use.
Additionally, when congratulating students on a good job or motivating them after a pitfall, students have developed a chant and hand motion called “raise the roof” to encourage each other to keep moving forward.
“We do this thing where we put our hands up and call it ‘raising the roof’ whenever people do a good job instead of giving high-fives and hugs,” she said. “Or, if they messed up or are feeling down for some reason, we all chant and tell them ‘you’re still cool’ so they remember that we’re all there and we all support each other.”
Pratt said she typically tries to use whole brain teaching, a form of teaching that alternates teaching methods by using hand gestures or loud and soft voices to help students remember information.
In Pratt’s class, she will have students mirror movements and repeat words to make sure they are paying attention. She said they also incorporate dance, which the children seem to enjoy.
Before students were able to return to the blended teaching model, and eventually the five-day learning schedule in the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year, Pratt said she had to get creative with interactive videos because poor Internet connection made the live classes difficult.
With the inconsistency of in-person learning during the first part of the school year, Pratt said she was excited to see her students in the second half of the school year.
However, with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, Pratt said her biggest struggle has been reminding her young students to follow safety guidelines.
“They are such good kids but sometimes I have to remind them that we still can’t hug or high-five. It’s confusing for them that we are back in school, but still have to follow safety precautions,” she said. “I’ll have to tell them to pull their masks up sometimes, but overall, they have been great and it’s been wonderful having them back in class.”
While teaching in-person classes, Pratt has also continued teaching online for virtual students. She will also be helping with the Wayne County Summer Exploration Camp this summer.
Despite the struggles of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pratt said she loves her job. She just hopes the 2021-2022 school year is a little closer to normal.