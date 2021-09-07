LYBURN, W.Va. — The Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday held a special meeting and voted to suspend any further development of the East Lynn Trail system following outrage from the public.
The proposition of continuing the Hatfield-McCoy Trails into East Lynn Lake property was met with negative reactions from community members both in-person at a local meeting and in other public comment forums. The main complaint was being opposed to having another portion of Wayne County controlled by government.
After the public comment period for the project concluded last week, Hatfield-McCoy Trails Executive Director Jeff Lusk told another news outlet it was abundantly clear they weren’t wanted.
“Definitely a majority of the folks who provided comment on the issue were just not receptive to a Hatfield-McCoy Trail System being developed on the East Lynn property,” Lusk said.
The original proposal for the trail came about in discussions with the Crops of Engineers trying to find a solution to illegal trail riding which is currently happening on the East Lynn Wildlife Management Area.
The property is owned by the Corps but leased to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources as a public hunting area. By law, no off road riding is permitted on a WMA, but efforts to patrol the property have been ineffective and the level of self described “outlaw riding” has grown beyond what the DNR has the resources to handle.
The plans for making the area part of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails would have meant marking about 43 miles’ worth of land as trails and cutting off about 116 miles of trails currently being used.
Some trails set to be decommissioned if the plan goes through would cut off access to a few cemeteries, and there would be no access by ATV or other recreational vehicle to the East Lynn Lake.
The proposal included 9,000 acres of the WMA being transferred to the trail system.
Lusk said there were over 400 comments submitted into the portal, over 12,000 signatures on an online petition and 80 to 100 folks who showed up at the aforementioned public meeting who disagreed with the system being extended in East Lynn.