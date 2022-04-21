Educational plant, seed swap set for April 25 Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Apr 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now The Wayne County CEOS Garden Club will host its first free educational Plant and Seed Swap on April 25 at Beech Fork Arena. Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Do plants make you happy? If so, please join the Wayne County CEOS Garden Club for its first ever free educational Plant and Seed Swap.The event is set for Monday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Beech Fork Marina Shelter, located in Lavalette, W.Va. The focus will be indoor plants, seeds, cuttings, slips, herbs and succulents. For those interested in participating, please bring at least one plant, slip, cutting or seeds to swap or giveaway.Be sure to label plants and seeds with species and care instructions and make sure all are pest-free and healthy.The event will also feature two guest speakers, which are to be announced.For questions or more information, please call The West Virginia University Extension office in Wayne at 304-272-6839. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJUANITA JUNE FOSHEEJIMMY WATTSWayne Lady Reds takes on C-KFive running for three Board of Education seatsPATRICK N. CYRUSHOPE LUCEILLE MULLENS DAYWayne High School to host alumni reunion in celebration of 100 yearsPEGGY SUE FOLLOWAYSpring Valley Roundup: Big fifth powers Spring Valley past PatriotsTolsia High students enjoy Collegee Decision Week Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries PATRICK N. CYRUS BETTY KITTS THOMPSON JIMMY WATTS HOPE LUCEILLE MULLENS DAY PAUL E. CRUM KENNETH PAUL LYCANS VIRA L. HAYES ALICE FAYE PELFREY WEBB JACKIE McGRANAHAN JESSE JOHNSON FRYE