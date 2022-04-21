Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

2020060607_hd_farmersmarket
Buy Now

The Wayne County CEOS Garden Club will host its first free educational Plant and Seed Swap on April 25 at Beech Fork Arena.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

Do plants make you happy? If so, please join the Wayne County CEOS Garden Club for its first ever free educational Plant and Seed Swap.

The event is set for Monday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Beech Fork Marina Shelter, located in Lavalette, W.Va. 

The focus will be indoor plants, seeds, cuttings, slips, herbs and succulents. 

For those interested in participating, please bring at least one plant, slip, cutting or seeds to swap or giveaway.

Be sure to label plants and seeds with species and care instructions and make sure all are pest-free and healthy.

The event will also feature two guest speakers, which are to be announced.

For questions or more information, please call The West Virginia University Extension office in Wayne at 304-272-6839.

Recommended for you