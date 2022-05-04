Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Due to redistricting, each Wayne County district was changed to numbered values as well as decreased from five to four magisterial districts. Wayne County is now classified as District 1-4.

To find your district, below is polling places classified into districts 1-4. For the location of your polling place, please see the map titled Wayne County, WV 2021 Districts.

DISTRICT ONE (1)

12 Ceredo Town Hall

13 Kenova Vol. Fire Dept.

20 Kenova Vol. Fire Dept.

21 Kenova Vol. Fire Dept.

56 Spring Valley Vo-Tech. (front)

59 Kellogg Elem.

60 Vinson Middle Sch. (Café)

61 Old Westmoreland Middle Sch.

63 Old Westmoreland Middle Sch.

DISTRICT TWO (2)

14 Buffalo Elem. (North End Gym)

16 Kenova Vol. Fire Dept.

17 Buffalo Elem. (Café)

19 Bison Center

22 Lavalette Women’s Club

57 Lavalette Fire Dept.

62 Spring Valley Vo-tech (front)

DISTRICT THREE (3)

01 Fort Gay Pre-K — 8 (Café)

02 Fort Gay Pre-K — 8 (Café)

03 Prichard Elem. (Café)

05 Prichard Elem. (Café)

06 Fort Gay Pre-K — 8 (Gym)

18 Prichard Elem. (Gym)

30 Genoa Elem. (Gym)

31 Thompson Center

34 Crum Pre K — 8

37 Crum Pre K — 8

38 Dunlow Elem. (Gym)

45 East Lynn Elem. (Café)

DISTRICT FOUR (4)

36 Dunlow Elem. (Gym)

41 East Lynn Elem. (Café)

42 Eldon Perry Store

48 Lavalette Fire Station

49 Lavalette Elem. (Café)

50 Wayne Middle Sch. (Café)

51 Wayne Comm. Center

52 Crockett-Booten Fellowship Hall

53 Wayne High School (Café)

54 Wayne Comm. Center

Tags

Recommended for you