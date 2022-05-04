ELECTION PREP: Wayne County Magisterial Districts (Precincts) Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email May 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Due to redistricting, each Wayne County district was changed to numbered values as well as decreased from five to four magisterial districts. Wayne County is now classified as District 1-4.To find your district, below is polling places classified into districts 1-4. For the location of your polling place, please see the map titled Wayne County, WV 2021 Districts.DISTRICT ONE (1)12 Ceredo Town Hall13 Kenova Vol. Fire Dept.20 Kenova Vol. Fire Dept.21 Kenova Vol. Fire Dept.56 Spring Valley Vo-Tech. (front)59 Kellogg Elem.60 Vinson Middle Sch. (Café)61 Old Westmoreland Middle Sch.63 Old Westmoreland Middle Sch.DISTRICT TWO (2)14 Buffalo Elem. (North End Gym)16 Kenova Vol. Fire Dept.17 Buffalo Elem. (Café)19 Bison Center22 Lavalette Women’s Club57 Lavalette Fire Dept.62 Spring Valley Vo-tech (front)DISTRICT THREE (3)01 Fort Gay Pre-K — 8 (Café)02 Fort Gay Pre-K — 8 (Café)03 Prichard Elem. (Café)05 Prichard Elem. (Café)06 Fort Gay Pre-K — 8 (Gym)18 Prichard Elem. (Gym)30 Genoa Elem. (Gym)31 Thompson Center34 Crum Pre K — 837 Crum Pre K — 838 Dunlow Elem. (Gym)45 East Lynn Elem. (Café)DISTRICT FOUR (4)36 Dunlow Elem. (Gym)41 East Lynn Elem. (Café)42 Eldon Perry Store48 Lavalette Fire Station49 Lavalette Elem. (Café)50 Wayne Middle Sch. (Café)51 Wayne Comm. Center52 Crockett-Booten Fellowship Hall53 Wayne High School (Café)54 Wayne Comm. Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District Cafe Wayne County Politics School Dept Lavalette Fire Station Wayne Comm Vol Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNotebook: Merritt records 100th strike-out as freshmanWHS greenhouse offers variety of gift optionsWayne County baby receives heart transplantBRANDON RAY RUNNIONTwo Republicans face off in primary for Wayne County Commission seatELDRETH BURGESS “BUDDY” PERRYBESSIE SIMPKINSCHARLES B. SKEENSOne dead, multiple people injured in 52 wreckFive running for three Board of Education seats Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries BRANDON RAY RUNNION BESSIE SIMPKINS WILLIAM H. CHAFIN LIZA MAE BLANKENSHIP FRALEY ELDRETH BURGESS “BUDDY” PERRY CHARLES B. SKEENS RAYMOND HURLEY JR. JOHN TRACY BRUNTY YAEKO GIBO PERRY CHARLES B. SKEENS