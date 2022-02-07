Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings for WV, Wayne County

The 2022 election cycle will be the first during which West Virginia voters select public officials under new congressional, legislative and county districts as drawn during the 2021 redistricting cycle. Links to maps showing the new political districts and numbers are available on the Secretary of State’s Office website.
The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Click here for voter registration information.
Here are the current filings, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State's website. Newly added candidates are in bold. Candidates who filed locally might not show up on the list yet. Spot an error? Email acopley@hdmediallc.com.
2022 ELECTIONS
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings: Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield.
Republican Filings: Carol Miller of Huntington, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova.
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 2, W.Va. (northern West Virginia)
Incumbent: David McKinley (R) / Alex Mooney (R)
Democrat Filings: Barry Lee Wendell of Morgantown, Angela J. Dwyer of Martinsburg.
Republican Filings: Rhonda A. Hercules of Wheeling, Mike Seckman of West Union, Susan B. Lochocki of Morgantown, incumbents David B. McKinley of Wheeling and Alex Mooney of Charles Town.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE (redistricted in 2020). Half of the Senate is up for election.
Senate District 4 (Mason, western Jackson, southern Putnam, northern Cabell)
Incumbent: Eric Tarr (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Eric J. Tarr of Scott Depot.
Senate District 5 (southern Cabell, northern Wayne)
Incumbent: Mike Woelfel (D)
Democrat Filings: Mike Woelfel of Huntington.
Republican Filings: Melissa Clark of Huntington.
Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Incumbent: Mark Maynard (R)
Democrat Filings: Tiffany Clemins of Welch.
Republican Filings: Sabrina Grace of Williamson, Wesley Blankenship of Baisden, Mark R. Maynard of Wayne.
House District 23 (southern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Karen Nance of Barboursville, Paul David Ross of Salt Rock.
Republican Filings: Current House 18 Delegate Evan Worrell of Barboursville, Jodi Biller of Ona.
House House District 24 (western-central Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Carl Eastham of Huntington, Ally Layman of Huntington.
Republican Filings: Tyler C. Haslam of Huntington, Patrick Lucas of Barboursville.
House District 25 (western Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Current House 16 Delegate Sean Hornbuckle of Huntington.
Republican Filings:
House District 26 (southcentral Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: H. Katie White of Huntington, Sydnee Smirl McElroy of Huntington.
Republican Filings: Current House 17 delegate Matthew Rohrbach of Huntington.
House District 27 (northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Current House 19 delegate Ric Griffith of Kenova, current House 17 delegate Chad Lovejoy of Huntington,
Republican Filings: Jeff Maynard of Huntington.
House District 28 (northern Wayne County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Greg Shamblin of Daniels, Mark A. Ross of Prichard, Current House 19 delegate Josh Booth of Kenova.
House District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
Democrat Filings: David Thompson of Fort Gay.
Republican Filings: Nate Randolph of East Lynn, Matthew Deskins of Delbarton, Henry Corby Dillon of Fort Gay.
CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Mary Neely, district 2; Charles Shaw, district 2; and Rhonda Smalley, district 4.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 1: Mary Neely of Huntington, Sami Adkins of Huntington, Charles Shaw of Huntington. DISTRICT 2: Bradley Dunkle of Barboursville, Rhonda E. Smalley of Huntington. DISTRICT 3: Joshua Pauley of Barboursville, Lauren Hensley of Huntington.
CABELL COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Phyllis Smith (D)
Democrat Filings: Phyllis Smith of Milton.
Republican Filings: Joe Powers of Huntington, Scott Caserta of Huntington.
CABELL COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Jim Morgan (D)
Democrat Filings: Jim Morgan of Huntington.
Republican Filings: Liza Caldwell of Huntington, Alvin Bowyer of Huntington.
Independent Filings: Carl Bailey of Huntington.
CABELL COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Michael J. Woelfel (D) (appointed to fill the term of Cabell County Circuit Clerk Jeffrey Hood, who retired)
Democrat Filings: Michael J. Woelfel.
Republican Filings:
CABELL COUNTY MAGISTRATE DIVISION 2
Incumbent: Ron “Bocky” Miller (appointed to fill Michael J. Woelfel's term after Woelfel was appointed to fill the term of Cabell County Circuit Clerk Jeffrey Hood, who retired)
Nonpartisan Filings: Ron “Bocky” Miller of Huntington.
WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Johnita Jackson, Missy Perry Hall and Dennis Ashworth.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 2: Dennis Ashworth of Kenova. DISTRICT 3: Missy Perry Hall of Prichard, Brian Thompson of Lavalette, Howard Meddings of Genoa. DISTRICT 4: Johnita Jackson of Wayne.
WAYNE COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Reggie Thompson (D)
Democrat Filings: Reggie Thompson of Lavalette.
Republican Filings:
WAYNE COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Rennick Booth (R) Retiring.
Democrat Filings: Jimmy Scott of Lavalette, Craig Evans of Genoa.
Republican Filings:
WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Kenneth Adkins (D) Retiring.
Democrat Filings: Matt Stanley of Fort Gay.
Republican Filings: Doug Reynolds of Huntington, Travis Thompson of Prichard.
TOWN OF WAYNE MAYOR
Incumbent: Danny Grace (D)
Democrat Filings: James Ramey III (Junior), Danny Grace.
Republican Filings:
TOWN OF WAYNE COUNCIL
Filings: Jon Reed, Patty Tooley, Rosie Whipkey, Gary Akers, Kasey McComas, French Napier, Barbara Queen, Jason Slone.
TOWN OF WAYNE RECORDER
Democrat Filings: Millard Bradshaw of Wayne, Toney Atkins of Wayne.
Republican Filings:
TOWN OF WAYNE MUNICIPAL JUDGE
Nonpartisan Filings: Dwayne Wallace of Wayne.
CABELL and WAYNE CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISORS
Filings: Zachary Winters of Lesage, Jason Ekers of Prichard.
GREATER HUNTINGTON PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT
Republican Filings: DISTRICT 1: Lisa Ransbottom McComas of Huntington, Anne Brockus Dandelet of Huntington.
Democrat Filings: DISTRICT 2: Don McCroskey of Ona, Noel Jordan of Milton, Billy Chaffin of Barboursville.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 2 UNEXPIRED: Billy W. Sanders of Milton.