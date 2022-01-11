Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings

The West Virginia 2022 election filing period is from Monday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 29 (applications must be postmarked by that date).
People who plan to run for office during the primary election cycle can file for candidacy with the Secretary of State’s Office or their local county or municipal clerk’s office, depending on which office they’re seeking.
The 2022 election cycle will be the first during which West Virginia voters select public officials under new congressional, legislative and county districts as drawn during the 2021 redistricting cycle. Links to maps showing the new political districts and numbers are available on the Secretary of State’s website.
The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Click here for voter registration information.
Here are the current filings, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State's website. Newly added candidates are in bold. Candidates who filed locally might not show up on the list yet. Spot an error? Email acopley@hdmediallc.com.
2022 ELECTIONS
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Scott Fuller of Kenova.
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 2, W.Va. (northern West Virginia)
Incumbent: David McKinley (R) / Alex Mooney (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Incumbent Alex Mooney.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE (redistricted in 2020). Half of the Senate is up for election.
Senate District 4 (Mason, western Jackson, southern Putnam, northern Cabell)
Incumbent: Eric Tarr (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
Senate District 5 (southern Cabell, northern Wayne)
Incumbent: Mike Woelfel (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Incumbent: Mark Maynard (R)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
Senate District 8 (northern Putnam, eastern Jackson, Roane, Clay)
Incumbent: Richard Lindsay (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE (Redistricted in 2020, the 100 seats are now in single-member 100 districts. All 100 seats are up for election.)
House District 18 (most of Mason County, part of western Putnam County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Current House 14 delegate Johnnie Wamsley of Point Pleasant.
House District 19 (northern Putnam County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Current House 13 delegate Kathie Hess Crouse of Buffalo.
House District 20 (central Putnam County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 21 (southern Putnam County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Michael Kidd of Hurricane, Jarred Cannon of Hurricane.
House District 22 (northern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House District 23 (southern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
House House District 24 (western-central Cabell County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Patrick Lucas of Barboursville.
House District 25 (western Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Current House 16 Delegate Sean Hornbuckle of Huntington.
Republican Filings:
House District 26 (southcentral Cabell County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Current House 17 delegate Matthew Rohrbach of Huntington.
House District 27 (northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Current House 19 delegate Ric Griffith of Kenova, current House 17 delegate Chad Lovejoy of Huntington,
Republican Filings:
House District 28 (northern Wayne County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Current House 19 delegate Josh Booth of Kenova.
House District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings:
CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Mary Neely, district 2; Charles Shaw, district 2; and Rhonda Smalley, district 4.
Nonpartisan Filings: DISTRICT 2: Rhonda E. Smalley. DISTRICT 3: Charles Shaw, Lauren Hensley.
CABELL COUNTY CLERK
Incumbent: Phyllis Smith (D)
Democrat Filings: Phyllis Smith.
Republican Filings:
CABELL COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Jim Morgan (D)
Democrat Filings: Jim Morgan.
Republican Filings:
CABELL COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Incumbent: Michael J. Woelfel (D)
Democrat Filings: Michael J. Woelfel.
Republican Filings:
CABELL FAMILY 6 COURT JUDGES (3)
Incumbent: DIVISION 1: Jason Spears; DIVISION 2: Patricia Keller; DIVISION 3: Jara Howard.
Nonpartisan Filings:
WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION (3 seats open)
Incumbents: Johnita Jackson, Union District; Missy Perry Hall, Butler District; and Dennis Ashworth, Ceredo District.
Nonpartisan Filings:
WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION
Incumbent: Kenneth Adkins (D)
Democrat Filings:
Republican Filings: Travis Thompson.
WAYNE FAMILY 7 COURT JUDGE
Incumbent: Sean Maynard
Nonpartisan Filings: