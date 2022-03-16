Samantha Elliott knew she wanted to be a dental hygienist early in high school because she loved the refreshing and clean feeling she always had when she left after each appointment.
She said that coupled with the atmosphere and the employees at the office she attended sealed the deal for her early.
“They always made me feel so comfortable and I loved the refreshing, clean feeling I left with after my 6 month cleaning appointments.”
Now Elliott loves getting to help patients feel that the same way she did in the past after an appointment with her now.
“I thought it would be so rewarding to give that same feeling to people everyday,” she said. “And, so far, it has been.”
Elliott, 25, graduated from Tolsia High School in 2014 and went on to get her dental education at Big Sandy Community & Technical College where she graduated with an AAS in Dental Hygiene in 2021.
She began working in the field at Valley Health Systems, where she rotates to different locations earlier this year.
Elliott said so far she doesn’t have anything she doesn’t enjoy about her job, which is an assurance she chose the right path.
“There isn’t really anything I don’t enjoy about my career which just confirms to me that I made the right choice,” she said. “One thing I love about my job is seeing patients of all different ages and getting to hear about the big things going on in the current stages of their lives.”
To become a dental hygienist, Elliott not only had to commute 2 hours one-way to school in Prestonburg, Ky. where she had to take 27 credit hours of prerequisites. Then once getting accepted into the program, it took a total of four semesters and 39 credit hours to qualify for graduation.
Elliott said many of the hours were spent in clinical rotations where the school offers services to volunteers.
“My classmates and I would see patients who were gracious enough to come in and spend hours with us to receive a very in-depth, thorough cleaning that allowed us to learn how to become better clinicians before going out and working in the real world,” she said.
Her education and experience so far has taught her that there are some important ways to keep your mouth healthy as an adult.
“Get in with a hygienist and keep going to those 6-month cleaning appointments,” she said. “And, of course, the cliche but oh so important messages of brushing your teeth morning and night with a soft bristle toothbrush for 2 minutes and flossing regularly are crucial.”
She said the same goes for children with the addition of a nightly fluoride mouth rinse once the child is old enough to swish and spit.
When it comes to risk factors for dental health and hygiene, she said a major culprit is often overlooked.
“Sugar. Yes, it’s in everything and basically impossible to avoid completely, but just being mindful about it is the key,” Elliot said. “A couple tips would be to only drink sugary drinks in a sitting with a meal instead of sipping on them throughout the day as well as chewing sugar free gum for at least 20 minutes after meals. These things in addition to good oral hygiene habits have been proven to reduce the risk of cavities.”
She said the main thing to remember is your mouth is the gateway to the body.
“The mouth is the gateway leading to the rest of your body, so keeping it clean and healthy is so important to help keeping the rest of your body healthy as well!”