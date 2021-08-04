FORT GAY — As part of a summer program focused on reading and STEM skills, a collaboration blood drive was organized in Fort Gay as a way to give back to the community.
Though Wayne County’s Energy Express summer program officially concluded Friday, July 30, the event on Thursday was a way for multiple locations to give back to the community with the blood drive on Thursday.
Site Coordinator Emily Davis said the drive was a chance to teach students about giving back to the community, but it is also hoped that showing the community what Energy Express can do can increases interest in the program for the future.
“This was great to teach the children about giving back and one of the many ways that they can give back to the community,” Davis said. “But I also think it’s great this was an opportunity for the community to come see us and see what we can do so that maybe in the years to come, we have more interest and the Energy Express programs continues to grow.”
Students received a sneak peak in the donation process as they were guided through the area and taught why some people donate.
Before the day of the drive, students were also able to put reading and writing skills, as well as artistic flair, to use by creating signs placed outside and around the building.
Davis said the program is focused on helping prevent or lessen the “summer slide,” or the idea that students are experiencing learning loss when they are out of school for long periods of time.
Despite being focused on teaching school skills, teams coordinate multiple community service projects during weeks in session.
Of the four Energy Express sites which included Fort Gay PreK-8; Crum Elementary; Ceredo-Kenova Elementary and Buffalo Elementary, each is responsible for community service projects.
Davis said this year, each site chose to do one mini service project and then work together on the blood drive.
“We were just throwing out ideas and trying to think of what we can do that we can really give back and help the community,” she said. “And, especially with COVID and all of the problems that can come out of it, we thought a blood drive is great because it can help so many people.”
Davis said blood donations are pertinent to a community because just donating one pint can save up to three people — and an average of one in seven people who walk into a hospital will need blood.
Nathan Green, a mentor at C-K Elementary, said the Energy Express program has helped students better reading and writing skills outside of the time spent learning about blood drives and donations.
Green said while primarily Fort Gay students wrote thank you notes to donors on the day of the blood drive, students at C-K and other elementary schools did similar activities.
“Any time we have volunteers or visitors, we have the students write thank you notes so they can practice writing and then also of course to just say thank you,” he said. “And with things like this (the blood drive) I think it’s good to show kids the importance of giving back.”
Other community service projects completed by different Energy Express sites consisted of a school-supplies drive, beautification mural completions and assisting cooks in summer food programs.