WAYNE — This summer Wayne County is hosting four Energy Express sites at Buffalo Elementary, Ceredo-Kenova Elementary, Crum PreK-8 and Fort Gay PreK-8 and there is still a need for volunteers at these sites.
The four sites in Wayne County are in need of volunteers to help read to children and help with various tasks throughout the day. With the help of volunteers and mentors, students enjoy a daily read aloud to further enhance comprehension and fluency.
The program runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Each site is also conducting community service projects to help meet specific needs at their site as well as a county-wide Blood Drive on July 29 at Fort Gay PreK-8 from 1-6 p.m.
These four sites are among nearly 50 sites across the state of West Virginia that are providing reading enrichment activities for elementary-aged children from June 22 through July 30.
Youth engage in reading enrichment activities through creative, colorful, and captivating uses of art, drama and vocabulary.
Energy Express also provides children with two nutritious meals each day during the program, helping to ensure youths are fed each day even after the school year comes to an end.
Energy Express is under the direction of the WVU Extension Service and financially support through federal, state, and local grants and partners, including the Wayne County Board of Education.
For more information, please contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.