HUNTINGTON — A homegrown energy organization is gaining national attention.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm spoke with employees of Solar Holler as well as Coalfield Development Corp. and some of its other enterprises during a Friday visit to the West Edge Factory in Huntington’s Westmoreland neighborhood.
Solar Holler began about nine years ago. Last year, officials flipped the switch on the 294-panel solar project at West Edge, the largest of its size for a West Virginia nonprofit organization.
Dan Conant, the founder and CEO of Solar Holler, said Granholm’s visit meant a lot to the team. He said after the visit that he hoped she saw Solar Holler’s excitement for the potential of solar and renewable energy in West Virginia. He added that the talent to do it is in the Mountain State.
“There is an absolutely insatiable demand for clean energy everywhere across the country,” Conant said.
The power can be used within the state and exported across the U.S. He added that West Virginia needs investment and infrastructure to meet the demand.
Solar Holler is amidst expansion. While it has a base in Huntington, its footprint is all over the state, Conant said. The Huntington portion will move to the Black Diamond Hub, a brownfield site Coalfield is redeveloping, to give Solar Holler more space to meet its demand, Conant said. In the past year, Solar Holler has gone from 35 to 70 employees and expects to hire another 60 this year.
On Friday, Granholm asked workers about their jobs and why they chose to join Solar Holler and Coalfield as well as about what brought them to the region. At the end of a tour of the factory, she joined Coalfield CEO Brandon Dennison, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and employees of Coalfield in a roundtable discussion. Topics included the past and future of West Virginia’s status as an energy state.
Following the roundtable, Granholm, a former Michigan governor, said one of the most meaningful things she heard Friday was expressed by Williams about the importance of people and communities to seize opportunities to reinvent themselves if they choose to.
“Because I come from a state that had to reinvent itself and help to diversify to lift our state from our knees, I understand communities and I feel communities that have gone through economic challenges,” she said. “And the opportunities associated with energy, with clean energy, is just a great opportunity to grow the economic pie here. And a company like Solar Holler is just a wonderful story of southern West Virginia.”
Williams said Granholm has a history as a governor in a state where energy is important to the economy and the need to diversify that kind of economy while being true to those communities. He added that he was “thrilled” for her visit.
“I think this is our opportunity now, and if we don’t grasp it, then we blow it,” Williams said on the future of energy jobs in the region.
As the area moves from the Industrial Revolution to the digital age, he said efficient energy is key.
“Never before have we had a partner with the federal government such as this,” Williams said. “We have to take full advantage of it right now, and the burden is on us because we have said, ‘Give us the resources,’ and they’re saying, ‘OK, here.’ Now the admonition is don’t blow it.”