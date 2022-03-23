EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, center, Mayor Steve Williams, left, and Coalfield Development Executive Director Brandon Dennison, right, speak before a tour of the former Black Diamond brownfield site on March 17 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A job training program in Westmoreland will more than double its size thanks to a federal grant.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $200,000 job training grant to Coalfield Development Corp. EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz and other representatives announced the grant Thursday during a tour of Coalfield’s revitalization of the Black Diamond Hub, which is near the West Edge Factory.
“It’s building on the success that they’ve had so far,” Ortiz said. “They’ve had a remarkable track record … just proving that great things can happen when great people work together and putting people to work in the communities where they live.”
Brandon Dennison, the CEO of Coalfield, said the grant would support job training initiatives that the organization already has in place. The program begins with a six-month training period called WRAPS, or Workforce Readiness and Professional Success. The goal is for participants to get some work experience, build confidence and stabilize lives.
After that, they may join as a full-time crew member of 33-6-3, which includes 33 hours of paid work plus six hours of higher education and three hours of personal development, Dennison said. They may also choose to continue a career with another employer that is part of Coalfield’s employer network.
More than 100 people across three years will be able to be added to the program, Dennison said. Now, around 50 people are in the program.
Some participants are working on the revitalization of the Black Diamond Hub, Dennison said, which is a job they can take pride in.
“Here, you’re rebuilding Appalachia. That’s what our workforces are doing. They are rebuilding their local community, and that’s something to be really proud of.”
