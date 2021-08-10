WASHINGTON — A plea hearing set for Tuesday for former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans, of Wayne County, has been moved.
Evans, 36, of Prichard, is accused in a District of Columbia federal court of participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the nation’s Capitol.
In a request to move the date, an assistant U.S. attorney wrote that while the sides remain engaged in plea negotiations, Evans’ attorney has not been admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia federal court and needs time to complete the process to do so. The hearing was moved to Sept. 10.