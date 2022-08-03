Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia delegate who was taken to court for his actions in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, has inked a book deal about his prosecution.

Defiance Press announced the book deal Monday and said Evans will finish his manuscript while he serves out the remainder of his prison sentence.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

