PRICHARD — To honor a retiring Prichard Elementary School teacher, the school is hosting a Walk to Bike Color Run/Walk 5K.
The event, set for 8:30 a.m., July 10 throughout the Greater Prichard Community, is to honor Brenda Hatten.
Hatten has dedicated 26-years of service to the Wayne County school district, and is the organizer of the bike club at the school.
Prices of participation in the event will be $5 for all ages, and all participants are asked to wear white. The race will begin in front of the school.
All money collected will be used to purchase new bicycles for the school bike club.
“PES would love to have a huge turnout to show Mrs. Hatten how appreciated she is for her years of service to Wayne County Schools and Prichard Elementary School!” Prichard Elementary Principal Kelly Bonar.
Those interested in the event can register for the event at tristateracer.com or send in cash or check to Prichard Elementary with name of participants included.
Checks are to be made payable to Prichard Elementary School.