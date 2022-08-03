Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Derrick Evans exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building after being arraigned on federal charges in 2021 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans reported to a federal prison last Tuesday, July 26 to serve a sentence for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Evans was listed as an inmate Tuesday at the FCI Milan federal prison near Milan, Michigan, about 50 miles south of Detroit, a five-hour drive from Huntington.

