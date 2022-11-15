Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — Facing Hunger Foodbank will be hosting a Senior Citizen Commodity Supplemental Food Program sign up and distribution in Wayne County at the Wayne Senior Center on Thursday, November 17.

The event will be hosted in coordination with Wayne County Senior Center, located at 11081 WV Route 152, Wayne, from 10 a.m. to noon. Facing Hunger Foodbank will have staff on site for those who are interested in enrolling.

Tags

Recommended for you