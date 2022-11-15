WAYNE — Facing Hunger Foodbank will be hosting a Senior Citizen Commodity Supplemental Food Program sign up and distribution in Wayne County at the Wayne Senior Center on Thursday, November 17.
The event will be hosted in coordination with Wayne County Senior Center, located at 11081 WV Route 152, Wayne, from 10 a.m. to noon. Facing Hunger Foodbank will have staff on site for those who are interested in enrolling.
Those who are interested in the program, must:
Be at least 60 years of age;
Meet income guidelines (at or below 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Income guidelines) based on gross income; and
Be a resident of a qualifying county.
Seniors residing in the same household can each fill out an application. Boxes are distributed to individuals, not households.
Anyone who is interested in the program may contact Tanya McComas by phone at 304-523-6029 ext. 48 or email at tmccomas@facinghunger.org.
CSFP is a federal program administered by the Department of Agriculture to provide food for qualifying seniors. The CSFP program provides a monthly package of food designed to supplement the nutritional needs of low-income senior citizens. The packages are designed to provide protein, calcium, iron, and vitamins A and C. CSFP is currently in 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
Facing Hunger is a 501 (c)3 Non-Profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief agency in the United States. The mission of Facing Hunger is to help feed hungry people by distributing nutritious food and grocery product through our 252 pantry/agency network. The agency has served approximately 130,000 food insecure individuals, including over 37,000 children. Our service area includes 12 West Virginia counties, 4 counties in northeastern Kentucky, as well as Lawrence County, Ohio.