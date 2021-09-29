BOTH PHOTOS: Heritage Farm Museum & Village opens for the 2021 season during the annual Spring Festival on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Huntington. It will host a Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, during which animals will be fed pumpkin.
Above photo: Ryan Fischer; below photo: sholten singer | HD Media
HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm is welcoming in the new season with its annual Fall Fest Celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and everyone is invited to join in on the fun.
Attendees can expect to find pumpkin-eating animals, traditionally cooked foods, artisans and more during the Fall Fest. Executive Director Audy Perry said the variety of activities during the event will ensure there are fun opportunities for everyone.
“I just love fall. It’s a beautiful time to show off the mountains; I love the smell of apple butter. We’ll have music and some dancers and so everybody can enjoy the outside and the beautiful fall. It’ll be all that we normally do but the festival adds a lot of extra artisans and programming with the music and foods.”
General admission prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for children ages 4-17 and free for anyone 3 or younger.
Perry said the 2021 Fall Fest is the first annual event to include some of the farm’s newest additions. People can enjoy the sights by zip-lining through the trees or completing the Treehouse Trek to watch the wildlife and see surrounding woodlands.
Those looking for a little more adventure can try the new obstacle courses, Perry said. TreeRock challenge is located in the Heritage Farm village and is a lower-level aerial course for young climbers and beginners. The Talithakoum is a four-story aerial adventure course available to anyone between 25-250 pounds.
Separate tickets for the new additions can be purchased at Heritage Farm, but Perry said it is best to book a time slot at their website to guarantee a spot.
The farm animals will also be enjoying the festival, Perry said, as they will be given pumpkin at different times during the day.
Cast iron cooking will take place and attendees are invited to try new foods, Perry said. Items will also be available for purchase, including oven-baked breads, apple butter, glass-blown items and more.
Perry said enjoying some of the traditionally made foods can make people nostalgic and remind us to enjoy the present.
“It reminds us of fall and our ancestors and what they were able to accomplish and just how good it tastes,” Perry said. “There’s something about the aroma and the taste of food that gets us reminiscent of good ol’ days and makes us happy about the present as well.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.