Athletes in Wayne County kicked off the fall season with the annual Meet the Pioneers event Friday in Wayne.
The event showcased all fall sports teams at Wayne Middle School and Wayne High School, and also included other county teams located in Wayne.
Organizer and Wayne High teacher Steve Stapleton said it was great to see so many smiling faces, and he was happy to get the athletes excited for the new season.
“I think more than anything, there was excitement to just get back to some sense of normalcy,” Stapleton said. “This is just encouragement and motivation for these kids because it’s important for us to give them some positive experiences in all these negative times.”
Stapleton said last year’s event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he was happy to bring it back for his sixth year.
This year, he hopes to expand the celebration by having different forms of Meet the Pioneers for the winter and spring sport seasons, too. He said they will likely not be under the same name, but the idea of recognizing all the athletes instead of limiting it to the fall sports will be the same.
During Friday’s celebration, children from the various teams walked onto the Wayne High football field and had their names announced from each team.
Football players, cheerleaders, volleyball teams and more came out to start the season by introducing themselves.
Wayne D Team players Madden Sowards and Ryder Barry said they were excited to be back with their teammates.After getting their names announced, they were happy to hear people cheering them on and are ready to play their season.
C Team Cheerleader Davie Lester has been cheering for four years and felt good after hearing the community applaud her and her team.
Lester said she is most excited for competitions, and she’s glad the team is back together again.
Wayne High cross country head coach Jeanette Rutherford said even if it only starts the season, Meet the Pioneers lets students show themselves off.
“This just honestly gets the season started and gets the fans and the teams excited to start everything up again,” she said. “It’s a big deal, especially for seniors, but it’s a big deal to just be able to say, ‘Hey, look at me and this is what I’m doing.’ So they can show off themselves a bit.”
