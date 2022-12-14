Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The lights, music, activities and people make the Heritage Farm Christmas Village a magical experience fit for a romantic holiday movie.

Named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2020, the Heritage Farm Christmas Village is becoming a local tradition for people of all ages.

Recommended for you