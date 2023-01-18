The Wayne County Farm Bureau kicked off the new year with its first meeting Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Wayne High School cafeteria with multiple speakers and updates on agriculture countywide.
Highlights of the updates included the continued growth of ag in schools, with the Wayne Middle School Chicken Tenders attending.
The club has continued to grow and is comprised of more than 150 members, with its Facebook group consisting of 378 followers.
Students involved in the program are learning various skills and activities centered around caring for, learning about and expanding chickens.
Instructor Samantha Stephens said she is thankful for all the farm bureau and community members who have continued to support the club’s purpose and growth.
Combined with those efforts, new 4-H Director Lisa Bell is working to bring the club’s resources and efforts in with the Chicken Tenders club as part of the aforementioned expansions.
Bell took over for former director Julie Tritz recently, and is working to not only continue the work of 4-H, but expand those efforts countywide wherever possible.
West Virginia University Extension Agent Evan Wilson also spoke on the work coming out of the county resource, with plans for the upcoming year.
Other speakers and supporters in attendance included Lacy Davidson from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, Litter Control Agent David Ball, Wayne County Commission President Jeff Maddox, Del. Mark Ross (R-Wayne) and more.
County Assessor Ric Browning and other members provided dinner to attendees.
The Wayne County Farm Bureau meets every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Wayne High School cafeteria.