CEREDO — Farmers from around the region brought their tractors from ‘down on the farm’ to Ceredo Saturday to help celebrate the 7th Annual Willie Joe Ekers Memorial Tractor Show and kick off the first weekend of C-K Autumnfest.
The event, now in its 7th year is a family organized show meant to remember the late Ekers who was a farmer in Wayne County.
Willie’s son, Jason Ekers, owner of Rocky Knobb Farm, said the event was created as a way to remember his dad.
“I had promised my dad when he had cancer we would keep his memory alive with the tractor shows,” Jason said. “After he passed away, Autumnfest organizers asked me if I would host a tractor show — and I said that’s a yes if we could do it in memory of my dad.”
Tractors of various models were displayed at the show, which was also accompanied by a “kiddie tractor pull” show as well.
“The 7th annual memorial tractor show went great,” Jason Ekers said. “We are very grateful to CK Autumnfest for helping us put this on.”
Jason said his dad would be most proud of the kid involvement.
“My dad would be most proud of the kiddie tractor show which is always a hit,” he said. “I hope the show and participation continue to grow over the years — a lot of kids never get to ride a tractor or be up close to one. It is a goal of mine to continue to promote agriculture and its importance in Wayne County. Our future is in our youth, so we we want this to be a place to bring your family where they can have a great time and look forward to returning every year thereafter — that’s the whole goal of CK Autumnfest and the festivities hosted each year.”
Jason said the popularity and success of the festival each year all comes back to the community.
“It all comes back to a pillar for the community, Ric Griffith and the pumpkin house,” he said. “Ric always says we have a problem most small towns do not — we had a crowd and no festival, so C-K Autumnfest has been great for the area and grows every year and happy to be a part of it!”
C-K Autumnfest continues this weekend with various venders, contests and the Pumpkin House.