Seven-year-old Harper Hetherington dips a treat in a pink chocolate fountain during the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton grand ballroom in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Dads and their daughters danced the night away during the Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance on Saturday.
Hosted by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, the annual event took place in the grand ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Huntington.
Music was provided by DJ Chad Midkiff of DCM Pro Events, and guests were treated to cookies, fruit, cupcakes and a chocolate fountain. They could also have their picture taken in a photo booth.
At the end of the evening, each daughter in attendance was given a rose.
Moms and their sons who didn’t attend Saturday’s event shouldn’t feel left out, as their opportunity to hit the dance floor is just a few weeks away.
The Park District’s Mother-Son Prom will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19, and it also will be held at the grand ballroom of the DoubleTree hotel. The event will feature a theme of “The Roaring ’20s” and will include a rose for each mom in attendance. Guests also will have access to music, treats and the photo booth.
Tickets are $30 per couple and can be found at the GHPRD website.