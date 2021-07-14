The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance for damages caused by flooding in February and March is Monday, July 19, and representatives are returning to Wayne County to help people who still need to apply.
Wayne County residents can talk to Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives in person either Wednesday, July 14 at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington or Friday, July 16 at the Dunlow Community Center. Both locations will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Those wishing to apply should bring proof of identification, proof of insurance determination, if applicable, and proof of occupancy. They are also encouraged to take photos and make lists of items damaged by the flood.
If individuals who have already applied for FEMA assistance have questions, they are also invited to speak to the representatives. Residents can check the status of their registration, complete or submit extra documentation as needed or assess any immediate needs that may have developed.
Those who do not wish to attend in person or are unable to make it during the available time are still able to apply virtually. People can register online at www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Applicants are also instructed to use their 911 address instead of a P.O. Box so FEMA assistants have the most accurate information.