WAYNE — Crews battled an early morning fire in Wayne that resulted in the loss of part of a local business and the building that formerly housed The Wayne County News.
According to Wayne County 911 dispatchers, the call came in at 4:45 a.m. from a resident in the area.
Owner of Watts Woodworking, Jody Watts, said he was at a loss for words and couldn't speak on the fire as of Saturday afternoon.
His brother-in-law, who was on scene with Watts around noon Saturday, said it was a horrible sight: "That's his livelihood in smoke."
Watts operates his cabinet shop out of the building that burned as well as the building beside it.
He said his showroom and supplies were in the part of the building that caught fire.
Wayne, Lavalette and East Lynn volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and spent much of the morning battling the fire. It was still smoking at noon.
W.Va. 152 in Wayne was closed until around noon while crews fought the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Former Wayne County News Editor Michael Hupp said it was a sad day.
"I cut my teeth in that building," he said.
Current Managing Editor Nikki Merritt said it was hard to see the building in which she began her career be lost.
"The Wayne County News hasn't operated out of the location for several years, but some of my first memories of being a journalism intern took place in that building," she said. "It was a piece of history."
For more information, check The Wayne County News online and on social media.