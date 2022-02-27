CHARLESTON — An infant in West Virginia has been sickened by salmonella as a result of ingesting recalled powdered infant formula, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Thursday. It is the state’s first case since a recall on the products was issued earlier this month.
The Food and Drug Administration said earlier this month it is investigating reports nationwide of infants who were hospitalized after consuming the formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s facility located in Sturgis, Michigan, including one who died. The agency said one of the cases involved salmonella and three involved Cronobacter sakazakiim, a rare but dangerous germ that can cause blood infections and other serious complications.
Abbott issued a voluntary recall of powdered infant formula from Similac, Alimentum or EleCare with the following product codes, which can be found on the container:
- the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and
- the code contains K8, SH or Z2, and
- the expiration date is April 1, 2022 (APR 2022) or later.
These products are widely distributed across the United States. Formulas matching the codes provided above could be contaminated with Cronobacter, which can cause severe foodborne illness in infants, with newborns being especially high risk.
“Parents and caregivers with infants on formula should immediately review the formula to ensure they are not using a recalled product,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “They should seek immediate medical care if their infant has consumed recalled formula and is experiencing signs and symptoms of Cronobacter or Salmonella infection: diarrhea, poor feeding, irritability, vomiting or blood in their stool.”
Parents and caregivers with a sick infant who has consumed a recalled product are encouraged to keep opened or unopened cans of recalled formula in the instance that the local health department would like to sample the product.
Products that do not contain the information listed above are not impacted by this advisory. This advisory does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.
Health care providers and health departments are encouraged to report any confirmed cases of Cronobacter or salmonella who consumed a recalled product to the DHHR’s Office of Epidemiological and Preventive Services at 304-558-5358, ext. 2.
Families who purchase infant formula with WIC benefits should reach out to their WIC clinic to return any open or unopened recalled products. WIC clinics must verify the products prior to replacing WIC benefits.