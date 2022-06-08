HUNTINGTON — In December of 2021, Isaac Williams, a senior at Spring Valley High School, was diagnosed with a chronic illness and hospitalized at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
After spending several hours in the hospital, Williams told his mother that he planned to save up money to pay for video games by working over the summer. According to Williams, that’s when he realized that the other children at the hospital would benefit from having updated toys and games, too.
Now, he has organized a toy drive with donations valued at more than $4,500 for the children at Hoops. They include LEGOs, video games, coloring books and other items to help them become more comfortable at the hospital.
“I was sitting in my hospital bed, not doing anything, not really having an enjoyable time and just thinking how I can make it an enjoyable time for the kids and people my age,” he said.
With the help of his parents, Rachel and Kenny Williams, who have been business owners for 20 years, Isaac Williams created an Amazon wish list and launched his foundation. His list featured toys that he chose based on their ability to be easily disinfected and what helped him personally through his time at the hospital, like music and journaling.
Stephanie Cape, a child life specialist at Hoops, said that a lot of thought went into Williams’ wish list to make sure that the toys are easily accessible and fit within hospital regulations, which she usually spends a lot of time doing herself.
“They really considered the infection control needs, especially with COVID. They considered all the different age groups, storage, convenience — all the parts that I generally have to put together on my own,” Cape said.
Cape said her job is to reduce stress and anxiety for the children at Hoops, and she often uses play to accomplish just that.
She said that some of the items, including worry journals that Williams chose because they helped him, will be particularly helpful to other patients. She said Williams’ testimonial is part of his donation.
“I can recommend it when I bring it to other teenagers and can be able to say, ‘This does (work), it might not seem like it right now … another teenager, they gave us these books because of how much it helped him,’ and that’s totally different,” Cape said.
Cape said that many of the toys can be helpful in-patient care. For example, she said LEGOs help build coordination, and the musical toys Williams chose can also be used in musical therapy.
“(The toys) can be used therapeutically, to meet the patient’s goals so that they can get better and get out of here faster, in addition to just being fun,” she said.
Rachel Williams said Isaac was able to cover two-thirds of his Amazon wish list. Many of the toys will be left at the hospital for in-patients, but Isaac also has worry journals and grab-bags with coloring pages and stress balls among other items for the patients who need them now.
Rachel Williams said Isaac’s Thinking project’s current goal at Hoops has been met, but his efforts will continue in the future. She hopes that in five to 10 years, he will have annual donors.
“So, Isaac’s next fundraiser will be, we want to set the goal to $2,000 to $3,000, and that will enable him to sponsor a normal room and a family suite,” she said. “And then we’re gonna double back to our local Ronald McDonald House, and of course we’ll donate there as well, but see what needs they need met.”
Supporters can watch Isaac Williams’ journey on his Facebook page, Isaac’s Wishful Thinking.
Rachel Williams said Isaac has talked about going into some of the schools in his area to tell younger students how they can help other children who are in the hospital. She said what she really hopes other children and people Isaac’s age will learn from her son is that they can also make a difference.
“You can do this too,” she said.
As for Isaac, Rachel Williams said he found his love for video games as a trained e-sports gamer and plans to attend the University of Mississippi to study chemistry, botany and biology on a competitive e-sports scholarship when he graduates.