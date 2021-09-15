KENOVA — Officer Anthony Thompson drives the 15th and Pine route every day when arriving at and departing from the Kenova Police Department, and recently developed the idea to place a memorial for local first responders at the location.
“I’ve worked in other areas but spent the majority of my police career here in Kenova, and I can honestly say the camaraderie between not only the police department but all the emergency departments is unmatched,” Thompson said. “We all know each other by name, we all work together on a daily basis, and for this city to not have something to salute all these people, it felt as though something was missing.”
The memorial monument, unveiled during a ceremony in Kenova on Saturday, is a way to remember past, present and future members of the various departments who dedicate their lives to protecting the community.
Specifically, the monument will feature a salute to Kenova Police Department, Kenova Volunteer Fire Department and the Emergency Medical Services members who have not only protected the city, but also drove the very street on which the memorial monument will be located.
The structure will feature a stone marker with embossed American flag and emblems representing police, fire and EMS personnel.
There will also be a quick response (QR) code on the monument, which reveals a history of each department when scanned using a smartphone.
Thompson joined forces with Mayor Tim Bias and Nancy Price, head of the beautification committee, to turn the idea into the reality it became Saturday.
Bias said the fact that the day happened to be the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was an added bonus.
“This is a great thing for our community, and it’s great that Nancy and Anthony and all these people have joined up to dedicate it to our community,” Bias said. “Being that it is the anniversary of 9/11 just makes the event that much more special and relevant.”
The ceremony featured multiple speakers including Thompson, Bias, Police Chief Bob Sullivan and Fire Chief Jamie Stoner, who worked together to illustrate the past histories and present standings of each department.
Thompson and Bias both thanked the community members who collaborated on the project and helped bring it to life.
Funding for the project was made possible by private donations.