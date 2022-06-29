KENOVA — A Kenova emergency medical services worker showed extra kindness during a rescue call Thursday morning in the Spring Valley area.
Kenova Fire Rescue crews responded to a mutual aid call near Timberwolf Mobile Home Community to help locate a child with autism who had left his home early in the morning.
While searching around Malcome Lane and Wolfe Creek, EMS workers Tiffany Adkins and Tonya Dameron heard a child yelling and were able to locate the boy up a hill in the area.
But the workers didn’t just find him and take him home.
“It was quite the hill, so he really trucked it a long way,” Adkins said. “When we finally got to him, I noticed his feet were scratched up pretty bad and he was saying they hurt, so I asked him if he wanted my boots.”
Adkins took off the boots she was wearing and loaned them to the boy to help him more comfortably descend the hill.
According to rescuers, the family is new to West Virginia and specifically Wayne County, having moved in Wednesday. This is why they immediately reported the missing child to 911 dispatchers.
“Tonya, my (EMS) partner and I, have children of our own, so we knew that family was devastated,” Adkins said. “Seeing his family’s face when we got him back is what makes our job worthwhile.”
She said the boy went quite far — having passed through at least a creek, two hay fields and the hill.
Kenova Fire Chief Jamie Stoner said in incidents with a missing child, often emergency personnel are able to locate the child quickly and 9 times out of 10 the child is still in the family’s residence. He said this happens maybe once or twice a year.
However, in a situation where the child or missing person has a development disorder or disability, things can progress quicker and become more serious sooner.
“In this situation the little boy had just moved to the area (Wednesday) and was therefore very unfamiliar with his surroundings, so he just kept wandering,” Stoner said. “In my time working emergencies, I’m not quite sure I’ve seen a child wander quite this far.”
He said he was proud of his department and workers for their quick response as well as the kindness displayed.
“It’s one of those things where you can’t teach something like that to someone. It roots from their compassion and commitment to care that goes into being an EMS (worker),” Stoner said. “It makes you feel great to know you have those kind of people working in an emergency.”
The original call was for Lavalette, but multiple agencies responded including Kenova, Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police. After being located, the boy was taken in an ambulance back home to his parents.
Stoner and Adkins both said the cooperation between departments was a huge part of getting the child home quickly and safely.
“In a time-sensitive situation like this, everyone pulls all their available resources and gets together to try and recover the person quickly,” Stoner said.
He said while there are special classes that can be added by EMS and fire workers to specifically respond in occurrences with those who have developmental disorders or mental disabilities, they are not required.
He added that police had a tracking dog on the way to search when the boy was located.
Adkins said at the end of the ordeal, everyone was happy to get the boy home.
“We were willing to do what we needed to get the boy back to his parents,” she said. “It didn’t take a second thought.”