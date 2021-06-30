WAYNE — A flea market expected to help local vendors and a business staple in the community will take place July 2-4 between Save A Lot and Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Wayne.
Gary Mullett, a manager at the Wayne Save A Lot, said he came up with the idea for the flea market so that local crafters have a chance to sell their items while Save A Lot hopefully gets a boost in sales too.
“Since we sell different things, of course the vendors will sell their products but not food or grocery items like we (Save A Lot) do, but since it’s different items people will hopefully buy from both of us,” he said. “Hopefully people come to the flea market and then decide to come get their grocery shopping done, or maybe they come shopping and will notice the vendors out there. It can be mutually beneficial.”
Mullett said he was approached by many people who said they missed out on chances to set up tables and sell their products due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even without the pandemic though, he said, there are sometimes limitations on where and when people can sell their items.
For some individuals, they have to travel to Huntington or Barboursville to participate in other flea markets, Mullett said, but having one close by means less people have to travel to sell and people may be more willing to come support the small vendors.
While Mullett said there is no specific time for the event, it will likely last from 8 a.m., when Save A Lot opens, until the vendors choose to leave. He also said some vendors told him they would not be able to attend on Friday, but would be available for the weekend.
Mullett said he is accepting vendors until the day of if anyone else is interested in signing up.
He also said he hopes to make the flea market a regular event to encourage more people to sell.
“I hope to do this every month or maybe a couple times a month just so that people around here have somewhere they can regularly sell, at least during the summer when it’s warm,” he said. “It would just be good for everyone because it stimulates local economy and helps out our folks right here at home.”