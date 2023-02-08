HUNTINGTON — Community members can cook up new recipes in their own homes with the launch of “Food for the Soul: A Cooking Show,” a weekly YouTube video where local residents teach how to prepare meals from their childhoods.
Sponsored by the Center for African American Students, “Food for the Soul: A Cooking Show” videos will be posted at 6 p.m. each Friday during February to the MarshallU YouTube Channel, said Marshall University Director of Intercultural and International Students Shaunte Polk.
This year’s cooks are Kara Hornbuckle, A.D. Lewis Center cook Melissa Nevels and Nigerian students Nko Solomon and Aderinsola Agunbiade.
“All the recipes, because I got to sample all of them, they’re really easy to make and they’re really good!” Polk said. “I had never had Nigerian food before so I actually did try it, and it was something different but it’s something that you can make in your household and it’s fun.”
Polk said the cooking show officially kicked off last year in replace of the usual annual Soul Food Feast due to COVID-19 safety concerns. While last year’s cooking show only consisted of one episode, Polk said she received such positive feedback, they decided to expand for this year.
The videos take place in each cook’s home, and viewers will get step-by-step instructions to prepare what Polk described as “very tasty treats.”
Polk also said the instructions are given so clearly that no matter how much experience someone has cooking, they should be able to follow along easily.
“If you’re not a cook or anything like that, these folks that we have, the folks that are cooking, break it down so easy where anybody can learn, from the most unskilled person to the most skilled person,” she said.
Polk also encouraged those who may be picky eaters to give the recipes a try because they may be surprised.
“For people who are a little picky about what they want to eat, you are going to see some different things and you might be a little apprehensive to try it, but I say just go for it,” she said. “Try it. You never know what you’re going to love.”
The “Food for the soul: A Cooking Show” series is part of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum and the Center for African American Students at Marshall University Black History Month celebration. A full list of events can be found at marshall.edu/blackhistorymonth.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.