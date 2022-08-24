Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — For an evening, 4th Avenue will become Cruise Avenue once again.

From 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, cruising will be allowed on the avenue between 8th and 11th streets, a press release said.

