HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia Delegate Chad Lovejoy announced his candidacy for Circuit Court judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit in the 2024 primary election Thursday.
Lovejoy filed a pre-candidacy registration form with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office for Cabell County, according to a press release sent by Lovejoy. He told Herald-Dispatch that he has not decided for which seat he will run.
Lovejoy has practiced law in Huntington for more than 25 years in the state and federal courts of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
He was elected to three terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing parts of Cabell and Wayne counties. Because of redistricting, he was placed in the same district with another delegate and lost in last year’s primary election.
“I have spent my entire adult life working in the law. I have seen how it affects every aspect of life from the cradle to the grave and the central role that it plays in the lives of our citizens, families, institutions, and communities. Above all, the Office of Judge requires a proven dedication to public service, with knowledge of the law, an understanding of its impact on real people, and an unshakable commitment to its equal application to all,” Lovejoy said in the press release.
“I also know the important difference between those valuable experiences and the Office which I now seek the role of the Courts is not to represent one side or to make policy, but to fairly apply the law to the facts before the Court. To use a sports analogy, like an umpire, the Court’s job is to ‘call the balls and strikes.’ I have spent a lifetime honing those skills, and stand ready, willing and able to serve our community, if chosen to do so by the people of Cabell County.”
The office of circuit judge is an eight-year term and hears cases in a variety of areas of law, including child abuse and neglect, property rights, criminal and civil matters.