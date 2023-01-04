Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Fort Gay community celebrates the groundbreaking on Friday for a project to revitalize the former Fort Gay High School building.

 Nikki Dotson Merritt

FORT GAY — Progress is ongoing for a project at the former Fort Gay High School that will make the space ready for the community and add affordable living space.

Demolition is underway inside the building and upon project completion, the space is expected to consist of eight affordable senior housing units on the second floor and community spaces on the first floor, with the possibility of moving town offices in the first floor as well.

