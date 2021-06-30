What is a hero?
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the word hero as “a mythological or legendary figure often of divine descent endowed with great strength or ability, an illustrious warrior, a person admired for achievements and noble qualities, one who shows great courage.”
To me, my dad has always fit into those categories. He has always been my go to. The one person who could always make whatever was wrong — right again.
The Former Marine who taught me to always be ready, but also the daddy who had tea parties with me and helped me build blanket forts in the living room.
I remember being a little girl and watching bumble bees land on his fingers. They would stay there as long as he would let them. Everything he did always fascinated me. To the world, he is known as Joe Ward, but to me, he is daddy.
During his time as a police officer, he was seen as a mountain of a man who stood 6’2” with a booming voice and a Glock on his hip.
He knew this county frontwards, backwards and sideways — and he knew most of its residents just as well. If you stopped ten people on the street, nine of them would know Joe Ward, and eight of them would have a story to tell.
There is one story, however, that was never told for 42 years. The night of March 17, 1979 something significant happened and recently the whole situation came to light in way of an award for my dad.
The Lord has a way of making things right, and on June 26, my daddy was awarded the Meritorious Service Award for his heroic actions on the night of March 17, 1979.
Flash back to the night, here is what happened.
A trooper had received a call about an active shooter. There were deputies pinned down by gun fire at 22 Holden, near the Logan and Mingo county line.
Once the trooper arrived on scene and made his way up the mountain, he was wounded — potentially fatally.
He called for help and my dad, Officer Joe Ward and another trooper made their way to provide whatever assistance they could. They managed to get the trooper up and began the daunting task of getting him to safety.
In an effort to keep the trooper safe, Officer Ward stood in front of them with an 870 Remington shotgun, and back walked towards the line of fire, basically serving as a human shield.
John 15:13 says “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
To know someone who lived that, someone who had no regard for their own welfare, but put themselves in harm’s way to protect their brothers, is both an honor and a privilege.
My daddy is a true hero. An humble man who heard the call and simply said “here I am, send me.”
Nobody talked about it, especially not my dad. That alone I think shows his true character.
Once, a couple of years ago, a friend of my husband’s mentioned the story to me, but when I asked my dad about why he had never told it, he just said “there wasn’t nothing to tell.”
When men of this caliber take their last earthly breaths and enter into the Kingdom of Heaven, I like to believe that Jesus Christ Himself stands at attention, throws up a salute, and says “Welcome home, thou good and faithful servant.”