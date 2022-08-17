CHARLESTON — West Virginia Board of Education members hired School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach as the new state schools superintendent last week without a search or a public solicitation of applicants.
The school board needed a new superintendent after earlier Wednesday approving current Superintendent Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to lead the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Burch made that request in a letter Friday.
Roach served as Interim Superintendent of Wayne County Schools beginning in 2017 when he was hired to replace Stephen Paine, who was hired in the same position Roach will now serve.
In the past, the board has replaced superintendents with people it said were serving on an interim basis while searches or application gathering was conducted. But board President Paul Hardesty said that would not be the case for Roach.
“We don’t feel like we need to” do a search, Hardesty said. “We’ve got a qualified West Virginian whose credentials are impeccable, whose qualifications are second to none, and the board decided to move in a quick and expeditious fashion.”
He said “timing was of the essence, the calendar was also a factor and the fact that we had a qualified, and I want to stress this, we had a qualified applicant — or person who we thought to carry this mantle forward in a very timely fashion.”
Hardesty said that “upon hearing of and getting confirmation in writing that Superintendent Burch had a desire to transfer, which was last Friday,” Hardesty emailed Burch’s letter to his fellow board members.
“When one member calls another and says, you know, ‘What do you think? What should we do? Where should we look?’ and then one name just kept popping up amongst most of the board members,” Hardesty said, “and when one name comes to you unsolicited from people you don’t really know that well, that you just began to serve with, it gave reason to pursue it further.”
The board appointed Hardesty as president last month. Gov. Jim Justice appointed him to the board in December.
“I can tell you, emphatically, there was no interest anywhere on this board to conduct a nationwide search,” Hardesty said.
The eight-member board approved Roach’s hiring in a voice vote with no dissent after an hour and a half in closed session.
Board member Debra Sullivan said Roach is “eminently qualified. He’s well thought of throughout the state. He’s experienced. He’s been a principal. He’s been the superintendent of several counties, and working with the SBA (School Building Authority), he knows what’s going on in the counties. He recognizes county needs. He’s in a position where he sees a big swath of West Virginia schools and schooling.”
She added, “I can, I guess, think of no stronger candidate to step in at this time.”
The hire means Roach is going from an organization that funds public school construction and renovation to fill the state’s top pre-K to 12th-grade public education job. His salary will be $230,000 annually, the same as Burch’s pay was in the role.
Justice named Roach to lead the School Building Authority in 2018. Roach previously served as superintendent of schools in Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo as well as Wayne county.
He also has been an assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal and biology teacher. He has a bachelor’s degree in biological and general science from Marshall University and a master’s degree from Marshall in school administration.
He didn’t provide an interview Wednesday afternoon. A secretary said he had already left his office for the day.
“I am honored to be chosen as the next State Superintendent of Schools,” he said in a written statement. “I want to thank President Hardesty and the board members for their confidence in me. I look forward to working with Mr. Hardesty, the board, and the staff at the West Virginia Department of Education. With the exception of student safety, student achievement has always been at the forefront of every position I have held. As a lifelong educator, I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to starting this new position.”
