HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans will not be required to travel to Washington, D.C., for his sentencing next week on a felony charge for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
Evans, 37, of Wayne County, is set to be sentenced in the District of Columbia at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after having previously pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder, a class D federal felony, and faces up to five years imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, $250,000 fine, a $100 special assessment fee and restitution to the Capitol.
The plea was for his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, which saw hundreds of then-President Donald Trump supporters breaching the building to interrupt Congress as it certified election results.
Earlier this week District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth granted Evans’ attorney Paul Taylor’s request to have him appear for the hearing remotely.
Federal guidelines call for a sentence of up to six months. While Taylor is asking for Lamberth to keep Evans out of prison for the sake of his family, attorney for the United States Kathryn Fifield requested a sentence of three months incarceration and $2,000 in restitution.
According to prosecutors, early on Jan. 6, 2021, Evans traveled to the Capitol on one of two charter buses from Burlington, Ohio. Before the trip, he had made several Facebook posts encouraging others to participate in the day’s events, saying “A storm is coming… and there is nothing the Left can do to stop it.”
Once in the city, Evans decided to skip the president’s speech after seeing a long line and instead went to the Capitol as the crowd swelled. He livestreamed most of the day’s events to thousands of viewers on his Facebook page, videos that helped lead to his conviction. At about 2:50 p.m., Evans ended his livestream, saying he was going to find his West Virginia people.
Evidence was also shown that shortly after leaving the building, Evans texted a friend, asking them to download his video and asking if he should delete it “so there’s no evidence of what I just did.”
Following his arrest, Evans participated in two debriefing sessions, during which he expressed remorse and regret for what he did. However, Fifield said Evans minimized his conduct and his expressed remorse conflicted with the video evidence of that day.
Ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing, both Taylor and Fifield filed statements on why Evans should or shouldn’t be sentenced to prison for his actions.
While Fifield’s submission was more than 40 pages long, Taylor’s argument was just seven pages, the rest relying on dozens of letters of support from Evans’ family and community members.
Taylor called the events an “aberration” in Evans” otherwise “exemplary life” and said the video suggests a “certain naivete,” lack of experience, wisdom or judgment, rather than criminal intent.
In asking for a prison sentence, Fifield wrote Evans was a major public voice in the Jan. 6 riots. His public social media reach encouraging people to travel to Washington, D.C., to “stop the steal” “received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, which aided in the attack that day. Him skipping the presidential speech showed his true intentions, she said.
Taylor said Evans was just inside the building for 10 minutes and he did not engage in violence or vandalism, he encouraged others to do the same.
Fifield said Evans carefully narrated what was happening from his vantage point and in other areas around the Capitol, including violence against police officers. She wrote he made it clear he was enthusiastic for what was happening and urged rioters to “take” the Capitol, encouraging them to push further.
“Evans’s enthusiasm for the riot as it was happening is undeniable, and his real-time promotion of the riot undoubtedly raised its profile. His remorse after the fact may be genuine, but he recognized on that day that the riot was violent and destructive. Yet, he celebrated the riot,” she wrote.
She said Evans knew his social media promotion of the riot was significant, leading him to almost immediately delete the video because it was incriminating.
In his final argument, Taylor said Evans has already been humbled by the experience by losing his gun rights and having to resign from the West Virginia Legislature.
Taylor said Evans’ four children, wife and grandparents rely heavily on him for support, as he is the caregiver of them while his wife works long hours as a nurse. Evans cooperated with the government and complied with all conditions imposed by the court so far.
While Taylor said Evans has never been charged with any crimes before, as of a few years ago a worker at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston had a permanent protection order against him for repeatedly harassing her at the business, an order he was accused of violating at least once.
Those who wrote letters of support for Evans include Larry Britt, municipal judge for Fort Gay, and Wayne County Republican Executive Committee Chair Jeff Maynard. Several teachers, coaches and others employed by Wayne County Schools also penned letters of approval. Neil DePugh signed a letter of support for Evans, signing it as general manager of Cabela’s in Charleston.